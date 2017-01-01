Res/Kit 1/35 Mi-8/Mi-17 Hip Wheels Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Res/Kit Subject Mi-8/Mi-17 Hip Wheels Set Scale 1/35 Kit Number 350005 Media Resin Pros Nice update for Gallery/Revell/Italeri kits Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $12.00

First Look

Res/Kit from Ukraine produces a nice array of resin detail sets for a variety of popular subjects and scales. This set is a resin wheel set for Trumpeter's 1/35 Mi-8/Mi-17 Hip kit. Molded in gray resin, this set provides the nosewheel and main tires with separate wheel hub inserts, front and back.

The separate wheel and tire parts for the main gear will make painting and weathering these parts very easy. The sharp details in those wheel hubs will stand out nicely as well once installed on your aircraft.

The surface details on the tires as well as the wheel hubs will provide some distinctive details on your next Hip project with proper dry-brushing and weathering.

You can order this set and see more about Res/Kit at their website: www.reskit.com.ua.