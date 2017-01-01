Res/Kit 1/48 R-27R/T Missile Set First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|August 2017
|Manufacturer
|Res/Kit
|Subject
|R-27R/T Missile Set
|Scale
|1/48
|Kit Number
|480015
|Media
|Resin
|Pros
|Detailed models of the R-27 missiles
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Intermediate
|MSRP (USD)
|$13.00
First Look
Res/Kit from Ukraine produces a nice array of resin detail sets for a variety of popular subjects and scales. This set provides four detailed R-27 (AA-10 Alamo) missiles in 1/48 scale for your next Fulcrum or Flanker project.
Molded in gray resin, this set provides four of the shorter range missile airframes, four forward, four mid-body, and four rear fins per missile, your choice of R-27R (radar-guided) or R-27T (IR-guided) seeker heads for each missile, and four seeker covers for the R-27T missiles. The casting is nicely done and assembly is recommended to modelers comfortable with intricate resin kits.
The R-27R (AA-10 Alamo A) and R-27T (AA-10 Alamo B) are the standard weapons of the MiG-29 series. While the Su-27 can operate these missiles, they typically carry the extended-range R-27ER (AA-10 Alamo C) and R-27ET (AA-10 Alamo D) variants, so check your references for the subject you're building. These missiles were also carried by upgraded MiG-23MLD Flogger K fighters near the end of their operational service.
You can order this set and see more about Res/Kit at their website: www.reskit.com.ua.