Res/Kit 1/48 R-27R/T Missile Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Res/Kit Subject R-27R/T Missile Set Scale 1/48 Kit Number 480015 Media Resin Pros Detailed models of the R-27 missiles Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $13.00

First Look

Res/Kit from Ukraine produces a nice array of resin detail sets for a variety of popular subjects and scales. This set provides four detailed R-27 (AA-10 Alamo) missiles in 1/48 scale for your next Fulcrum or Flanker project.

Molded in gray resin, this set provides four of the shorter range missile airframes, four forward, four mid-body, and four rear fins per missile, your choice of R-27R (radar-guided) or R-27T (IR-guided) seeker heads for each missile, and four seeker covers for the R-27T missiles. The casting is nicely done and assembly is recommended to modelers comfortable with intricate resin kits.

The R-27R (AA-10 Alamo A) and R-27T (AA-10 Alamo B) are the standard weapons of the MiG-29 series. While the Su-27 can operate these missiles, they typically carry the extended-range R-27ER (AA-10 Alamo C) and R-27ET (AA-10 Alamo D) variants, so check your references for the subject you're building. These missiles were also carried by upgraded MiG-23MLD Flogger K fighters near the end of their operational service.

You can order this set and see more about Res/Kit at their website: www.reskit.com.ua.