Res/Kit 1/48 Su-25 Frogfoot Wheels Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review November 2017 Manufacturer Res/Kit Subject Su-25 Frogfoot Wheels Set Scale 1/48 Kit Number 480037 Media Resin Pros Nice update for the OEZ/KP/Eduard kit Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $12.95

First Look

Res/Kit from Ukraine produces a nice array of resin detail sets for a variety of popular subjects and scales. This set is a resin wheel set for any of the KP, OEZ, Eduard, etc., boxings of their 1/48 Su-25 Frogfoot kit. This set replaces the kit wheels and also provides a replacement nosegear splash shield. The set includes two main gear tires with beautiful sidewall details and sharper tread pattern, separately cast inner and outer wheel hubs, and a replacement nose wheel, also with separately cast inner and outer hubs. The inner hubs have recesses molded into the center of the hubs so you can drill out the hubs to accommodate the kit struts.

The separate hub and tire parts for the landing gear will make painting and weathering these parts very easy. The sharp details in those wheel hubs will stand out nicely as well once installed on your aircraft.

Regardless of which boxing of the Su-25 you're building, this set will enhace your model at a reasonable price.

You can order this set with free shipping at HobbyZone USA.

My sincere thanks to HobbyZone USA for this review sample!