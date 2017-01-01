Res/Kit 1/48 Matra Durandal Bomb Set First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|December 2017
|Manufacturer
|Res/Kit
|Subject
|Matra Durandal Bomb Set
|Scale
|1/48
|Kit Number
|480050
|Media
|Resin
|Pros
|Nice loadout alternative
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Intermediate
|MSRP (USD)
|$15.95
First Look
Res/Kit from Ukraine produces a nice array of resin detail sets for a variety of popular subjects and scales. This set replicates the Matra Durandal runway cratering bomb used by a variety of air forces including the USAF as the BLU-107. The BLU-107 was employed during Desert Storm loaded on the F-111E.
This set includes four bomb airframes, four sets of fins, four sets of lugs, and arming stripes on decals.
If you're looking for a distinctive load-out option for your next project, see if the Durandal was employed on your subject, and if so, here's a great set for your consideration.
You can order this set with free shipping at HobbyZone USA.
My sincere thanks to HobbyZone USA for this review sample!