Matra Durandal Bomb Set

Res/Kit 1/48 Matra Durandal Bomb Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review December 2017 Manufacturer Res/Kit
Subject Matra Durandal Bomb Set Scale 1/48
Kit Number 480050 Media Resin
Pros Nice loadout alternative Cons Nothing noted
Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $15.95

First Look

Res/Kit from Ukraine produces a nice array of resin detail sets for a variety of popular subjects and scales. This set replicates the Matra Durandal runway cratering bomb used by a variety of air forces including the USAF as the BLU-107. The BLU-107 was employed during Desert Storm loaded on the F-111E.

Matra Durandal Bomb Set

This set includes four bomb airframes, four sets of fins, four sets of lugs, and arming stripes on decals.

If you're looking for a distinctive load-out option for your next project, see if the Durandal was employed on your subject, and if so, here's a great set for your consideration.

You can order this set with free shipping at HobbyZone USA.

My sincere thanks to HobbyZone USA for this review sample!

