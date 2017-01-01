Res/Kit 1/48 UH-34 Seahorse/Westland Wessex Naval Wheels Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review November 2017 Manufacturer Res/Kit Subject UH-34 Seahorse/Westland Wessex Naval Wheels Set Scale 1/48 Kit Number 480054 Media Resin Pros Nice update for Gallery/Revell/Italeri kits Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $14.95

First Look

Res/Kit from Ukraine produces a nice array of resin detail sets for a variety of popular subjects and scales. This set is a resin wheel set for your favorite naval Sikorsky H-34 or Westland Wessex kit in 1/48 scale. Molded in gray resin, this set provides the main tires with separate wheel hub inserts, front and back, flotation packs for the main gear, as well as a tailwheel. You'll need to open up the inboard (back) wheel hub to fit your maingear strut axle.

The separate wheel and tire parts for the main gear will make painting and weathering these parts very easy. The sharp details in those wheel hubs will stand out nicely as well once installed on your aircraft. If you're looking for the land-based H-34/Wessex Naval Wheels, look here.

Whether you're building one of the Sikorsky H-34 kits in 1/48 scale from Gallery Models, Revell, or Italeri, or one of the Westland Wessex kits in 1/48 scale from Italeri or Revell, this set will enhace your model at a reasonable price.

My sincere thanks to HobbyZone USA for this review sample!