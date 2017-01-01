Res/Kit 1/48 Su-17/22 Fitter Wheels Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review November 2017 Manufacturer Res/Kit Subject Su-17/22 Fitter Wheels Set Scale 1/48 Kit Number 480061 Media Resin Pros Nice update for Kitty Hawk/Hobby Boss/ OEZ kits Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $12.95

First Look

Res/Kit from Ukraine produces a nice array of resin detail sets for a variety of popular subjects and scales. This set is a resin wheel set for your favorite Su-17 or Su-22 kit in 1/48 scale. Molded in gray resin, this set provides the main tires with separate wheel hub inserts, front and back, as well as the nosewheel and separate hub inserts. You'll need to open up the back of each wheel hub to fit your kit's landing gear strut axles.

The separate wheel and tire parts for the main gear will make painting and weathering these parts very easy. The sharp details in those wheel hubs will stand out nicely as well once installed on your aircraft.

Whether you're building one of the Fitter kits in 1/48 scale from Kitty Hawk, Eduard/OEZ, or HobbyBoss, this set will enhace your model at a reasonable price.

You can order this set with free shipping at HobbyZone USA.

My sincere thanks to HobbyZone USA for this review sample!