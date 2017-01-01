videoaviation.com 1/32 BLU-27 Finned First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer videoaviation.com Subject BLU-27 Finned Scale 1/32 Kit Number 164632 Primary Media Resin Pros Beautiful details Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 9.00€

First Look

videoaviation.com has released a beautiful set of BLU-27 napalm bombs in 1/32 scale. The BLU-27, like other firebomb (napalm) weapons, came in finned and unfinned cannisters. The fins were typically used for those aircraft that required additional weapons stability at separation.

This set is cast in tan resin and provides two bombs, two nose caps, two tail sections, two sets of tail fins (photo-etch), and a set of weapons stencils. After putting all of that work into your aircraft model, you want your external stores to be as eye-catching. You can find out more about this kit and their other upcoming offerings here: videoaviation.com.

My sincere thanks to videoaviation.com for this review sample!