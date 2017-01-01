videoaviation.com 1/32 Bomb Trolley w/AN-M64 500lb Bombs First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|March 2017
|Manufacturer
|videoaviation.com
|Subject
|Bomb Trolley w/AN-M64 500lb Bombs
|Scale
|1/32
|Kit Number
|175232
|Primary Media
|Resin, Photo-Etch
|Pros
|Beautiful details
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Experienced
|MSRP (Euro)
|18.00€
First Look
videoaviation.com has released a new set for USAAF 1/32 World War II subjects - this contains six AN-M64 500lb bombs cast in tan resin with separately cast tail fins and photo-etched nose and tail fuse arming spinners. The set also includes a bomb trolley, cast in tan resin, which cradles a single bomb and would look good for positioning a weapon under the pylon of a P-40, P-47, P-51, or whatever your subject.
This set also includes a set of bomb stencils which indicate these were manufactured on January 1st, 1943. I guess they were manufacturing bombs even on New Year's Day. You can find out more about this kit and their other upcoming offerings here: videoaviation.com.
