Bomb Trolley w/AN-M64 500lb Bombs

videoaviation.com 1/32 Bomb Trolley w/AN-M64 500lb Bombs First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer videoaviation.com
Subject Bomb Trolley w/AN-M64 500lb Bombs Scale 1/32
Kit Number 175232 Primary Media Resin, Photo-Etch
Pros Beautiful details Cons Nothing noted
Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 18.00€

First Look

videoaviation.com has released a new set for USAAF 1/32 World War II subjects - this contains six AN-M64 500lb bombs cast in tan resin with separately cast tail fins and photo-etched nose and tail fuse arming spinners. The set also includes a bomb trolley, cast in tan resin, which cradles a single bomb and would look good for positioning a weapon under the pylon of a P-40, P-47, P-51, or whatever your subject.

Bomb Trolley w/AN-M64 500lb Bombs Bomb Trolley w/AN-M64 500lb Bombs

This set also includes a set of bomb stencils which indicate these were manufactured on January 1st, 1943. I guess they were manufacturing bombs even on New Year's Day. You can find out more about this kit and their other upcoming offerings here: videoaviation.com.

My sincere thanks to videoaviation.com for this review sample!

