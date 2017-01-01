Academy 1/72 F/A-18E Super Hornet 'VFA-143' Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

First Look

The Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet is the US Navy's frontline multi-role fleet fighter. Scaled up in size from the F/A-18A-D Hornet, the Super Hornet has more power, range and payload than its predecessors. The F/A-18E replaces the several aircraft including earlier Hornets in the strike and night/all-weather strike missions. Classified as a generation 4.5 fighter, Boeing has continued development of the Super Hornet to create a Gen 4.75 variant that incorporates a number of improvements in avionics, low-observability, and engine performance. These improvements will keep the Super Hornet in the front lines to provide air defense as well as precision strike alongside the F-35 Lightning II as it enters fleet service.

While the Super Hornet entered operational service during Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), these aircraft have provided day and night support of the fleet as well as for allied forces on the ground in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and beyond. The versatility of the airframe must keep the navy test and evaluation folks busy as new systems come online for the aircraft.

Academy has been undergoing an interesting transition. Their kit design and injection molding processes are continuously improving, but the design of their 1/72 scale aircraft kits have been moving in a unique direction. While various other model companies seem to compete for the most detailed, and sometimes over-engineered, kits of various subjects, Academy is moving to fill a void left by these companies. Rather than create yet another super-detailed kit for the advanced modeler, Academy is releasing kits that are oriented to the less-experienced modelers.

Here's Academy's latest new-tooled kit for the entry-level market - the 1/72 F/A-18E Super Hornet. Experienced modelers will appreciate the detail and accuracy of the kit while entry-level modelers will have this built in no time. The kit is molded in light gray styrene and presented on six parts trees along with lower main fuselage, lower forward fuselage, and radome, plus one tree molded in clear plastic.

Among the features and options in this kit:

Easy assembly

Nice cockpit

Canopy is molded in the closed position

External stores include:

AIM-9X on stations 1 and 11

AIM-120 on stations 2 and 10

GBU-38 on stations 3 and 9

External tanks on stations 4 and 8

Nothing on stations 5 and 7

External tank on centerline station 6

This release offers two markings options:

F/A-18E, 166608, VF-143, AG/100, CAG, 2014 F/A-18E, 166608, VF-143, AG/100, CAG, 2008

This is another nice easy-build kit from Academy that will also please more experienced modelers with the molded-in details waiting for the proper paint and washes. If you're concerned that Academy is leaving the detailed kit market, don't forget that they've produced the best F-4B/C/D/J kits in 1/48 scale to date and their recent 1/35 M1A2 Abrams and Tiger tanks are also well done. Nice job Academy!

