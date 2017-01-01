Airfix 1/76 RAF Recovery Set Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer Airfix Subject RAF Recovery Set Scale 1/76 Kit Number A3305 Primary Media Styrene Pros Nice detail Cons Some delicate parts Skill Level Moderate MSRP (USD) $11.99

First Look

Here's a nice kit I recently won at an IPMS raffle - this is the Airfix 1/76 scale RAF Recovery Set. First released in the mid-1990s, the kit is periodically reissued as it provides a unique set of recovery vehicles useful for the 1/72 scale modeler. Yes, this is 1/76 scale, which corresponds to the standard OO guage railways popular in the UK, but it is close enough to 1/72 scale that most folks wouldn't notice.

This set is molded in light gray styrene and presented on six parts trees. The set includes a nicely detailed Coles Mk.7 crane mounted to an Amazon truck, a Bedford tractor with Queen Mary 40 foot trailer, two motorcycles with mounted riders, and several figures. This set can be used to depict a wide variety of diorama or vignette possibilities and only need some good painting and weathering to bring them to life.

Whether you're recovering an RAF aircraft that made an emergency landing in an English pasture or picking up captured aircraft left behind by the Luftwaffe, this set provides some nice modeling possibilities.