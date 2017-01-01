Airfix 1/72 Jet Provost T.4 Kit First Look

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer Airfix Subject Jet Provost T.4/3A Scale 1/72 Kit Number A55116 Primary Media Styrene Pros Excellent detail Cons Some delicate parts Skill Level Moderate MSRP (GBP) £9.99

First Look

No sooner than I got to writing up the First Look on the Jet Provost T.3/3A, Airfix has released the same kit in its range of Starter Sets, but re-badged as a Jet Provost T.4. As the T.3/3A and T.4 only differed in the engine and avionics, the external appearance is identical.

I will assume the reader has already referenced the JP3 First Look, so I'll not repeat the type's history. As far as the model is concerned, the difference is, of course, in the colour scheme and decals provided: an all-red aircraft (XN468) from the Red Pelicans display team put up by the RAF's Central Flying School, RAF Little Rissington in 1966. Several other display teams were formed on JPs during its RAF career (including 'The Macaws' and 'The Lincoln GIN' flying T.3s and T.4s) and offer alternative variations on standard colour schemes at the time – check out the usual decal aftermarket sources.

As a Starter Set, a tube of cement, four acrylic mini-pots of paint and a paint brush are included. However, as the kit is the same price as the T.3/3A and the model identical, "you pays your money and you takes your choice".