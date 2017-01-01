Blue Cat 1/48 Sd.Kfz.10 Demag D7 Leichter Zugkraftwagen 1-ton Kit First Look

By Mark Nickelson

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer Blue Cat Subject Sd.Kfz.10 Demag D7 Leichter Zugkraftwagen 1-ton Scale 1/48 Kit Number 4802 Primary Media Styrene Pros Nice details, simple construction Cons See text Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $32.00

First Look

The Nazis had some 14,000 Sd.Kfz. 10s built at seven factories, including Bussing-NAG, Adler and Saurer. A few were exported to Sweden. It was up-armored into the light personnel carrier Sd.Kfz. 250, the type used as Rommel's personal buggy in Afrika. Other significant factory-built variants were fitted for several chemical warfare missions. Unnumbered field modifications must have occurred. Most Sd.Kfz. 10s served as artillery tractors for light trailed guns like the PaK 38 and the FlaKvierling. But if a 1/48 modeler found a flightline service application for one of these trucks, well, who could say the Luftwaffe never acquired a Sd.Kfz. 10, you know, secondhand? Powered by a Maybach 100-hp inline 4.2-liter inline 6-cylinder gasoline engine, the Sd.Kfz. 10 is described as capable of 40 mph on a decent road—fast enough, really, considering the crew needed to arrive at their objective with a gun in working condition.

The kit comes with 98 tan parts on two sprues, plus a decal sheet with markings for three Afrika Korps artillery tractors. One color scheme is solid; the other two call for overspray blotches.

The main assembly pan (piece 1) looks large on the sprue, but it mates to a near-perfect footprint match with the petite Tamiya Sd.Kfz. 250.

The Sd.Kfz.10 is offered, presumably with the same parts, as a truck serving in Europe, as kit 4801. The truck in the box art is painted panzer grau. Blue Cats are molded and packaged in Switzerland, but the side of the box credits a German company, MACO, with the kit's design. I hope they're thinking about issuing more subjects.

There are no clear parts, but there is a template in the instructions to cut a glaze for the windshield. The windshield frame is flanged and recessed to hold the clear inset nicely.

The twelve interleaved bogies on each side are cast in a five wheel unit, a casting of three wheels and four individual wheels. You attach them to the truck pretty much in that order, an arrangement certain to ease assembly and possibly the kit's most clever feature.

You have the option to fit out the truck bed with benches for a gun crew. There are nine jerry cans, a pick, an axe and a shovel. For additional cargo, equipment or personnel, you'll have to scavenge.

In an Sd.Kfz. 10, spaces that would be the interior are all open to the outdoors, so the whole vehicle should be painted the exterior color. I believe a builder will be able to add cushioned seats and the steering wheel after main painting. The paint key has suggestions for Vallejo, Revell and Model Master.

The instructions are crisp and detailed, and appear to give clear guidance as to parts placement.

The Blue Cat Demag halftrack may have been issued somewhere as early as 2012, but I didn't run across it until about 2015, and they're not abundant at U.S. dealers. I found a good deal on one online in the U.K., and it crossed the Atlantic in two weeks.

So once again, I am delighted with this addition to my collection of staff-recon- liaison-flightline service vehicles, all scale-compatible with my airplanes.