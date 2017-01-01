Eduard 1/48 X-1 Mach Buster Profipack Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer Eduard Subject X-1 Mach Buster Scale 1/48 Kit Number 8079 Primary Media Styrene, Resin, Photo-Etch Pros Nicest X-1 in 1/48 Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $39.95

First Look

During World War 2, many folks believed that the speed of sound was a barrier that was unbreakable, but as weapons systems improved, pilots were experiencing 'compressibility' problems which caused flight control issues as an aircraft approached the speed of sound (or Mach 1) in a dive. Ironically, bullets normally fly supersonic and the engineers at Bell Aircraft found that one of the more stable rounds in flight was the .50 caliber bullet. It was from this starting point that in 1944, Bell proposed a supersonic testbed and built two rocket-powered aircraft called the XS-1 (experimental supersonic).

Flight testing of the XS-1 began in 1946 and progressed slowly toward the speed of sound. When the aircraft experienced compressibility problems near Mach 1, both aircraft were modified with a variable incidence (movable) horizontal stabilizer. On 14 October 1947, Captain Charles 'Chuck' Yeager became the first pilot to break the speed of sound in level flight, reaching Mach 1.06.

Eduard has reissued their X-1 kit which Kelly Jamison built back in 2005. The kit is molded in gray styrene and presented on two parts trees plus a single clear part for the canopy glazing. The kit also includes a set of color-printed photo-etched parts, a set of resin wheels, and a set of window masks to make painting much easier.

Among the features and options in this kit:

Detailed cockpit including photo-etched pilot restraints

Choice of three instrument panels (8062 1947, 8062 1950, and 8063)

Positionable entry hatch

Weighted resin wheels

Markings are provided for four examples:

X-1-1, 46-062, Muroc Airfield, 1947, 'Glamorous Glennis'

X-1-1, 46-062, Edwards AFB, 1950

X-1-2, 46-063, Muroc Airfield, 1946

X-1-2, 46-063, Eduards AFB, 1947

This is still a nice kit and builds into a masterpiece as Kelly has demonstrated. It remains the best kit of the subject in this scale and may be the best in any scale to date.

My sincere thanks to Eduard for this review sample!