Hasegawa 1/24 Kenwood Kremer Porsche 962C Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review November 2015 Manufacturer Hasegawa Subject Kenwood Kremer Porsche 962C Scale 1/24 Kit Number 20287 Primary Media Styrene Pros Nice kit of this Porsche racer Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $47.99

First Look

Hasegawa has reissued their Porsche 956/962 Group C Le Mans racer kit, in this case with car number 10 from the Kremer racing team. The kit was first released with these markings in 1990 reflecting car as it appeared in the 1989 Le Mans 24-hour race with Bruno Giacomelli and Giovanni Lavaggi driving. At that race, the car was configured as a 982CK6 with a 3-liter turbocharged flat 6 engine. While Hasegawa has a few photos of the car at that race, you won't find many online given that the car didn't finish that race.

The kit is molded in styrene and presented on six trees of white parts, one body shell and one tree molded in red, one tree of clear parts, and one set of rubber (vinyl) tires. This kit is classified as a 'curbside' model which means there is no engine detail provided and a simplified chassis. Among the features and options in this kit:

Nicely detailed cockpit

Simplified construction while retaining nice exterior details

This tooling has been used to render other Porsche Le Mans racers and one sign of that are the rear fins that need to be removed for this subject as illustrated in the instructions. While the kit offers some nice details that can be brought out with paint, the kit wheels will pose a bit of work. The wheels had gray/metallic spokes while the rims were chromed while the kit wheels are molded in white styrene (thank you for NOT chroming them), so if you apply some careful masking and painting, you can replicate the look of those wheels. The only other note is that the white lettering of the decals appears to be rather thin so they are going to allow the background colors to come through. The easiest solution is to obtain a second set of decals from somewhere so you can apply one set of markings over the other and block out the black or red backgrounds.

This kit is a relatively simple build and you'll probably spend more time in the paint booth than on the bench building this gem. If you spend the time to apply the detail painting, you'll really have an eye-catching Porsche for your shelf.

My sincere thanks to Hasegawa USA for this review sample!