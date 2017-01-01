Hasegawa 1/24 Jaguar XJ-S HE TWR Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review November 2017 Manufacturer Hasegawa Subject Jaguar XJ-S HE TWR Scale 1/24 Kit Number 20305 Primary Media Styrene, Photo-Etch Pros Nice kit of this Jaguar racer Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $52.99

First Look

Hasegawa has reissued their Jaguar XJ-S kit, in this case as car number 1 from the Tom Walkinshaw racing team. The kit was first released with these markings in 1986 reflecting car as it appeared in the 1982-84 European Touring Car Racing seasons. The Jaguar was an iconic race car, many of which were powered by V-12 engines.

The kit is molded in styrene and presented on three trees of white parts plus the body shell, two trees of gray parts, two trees of chromed parts, one tree of clear parts, one set of rubber (vinyl) tires, and one fret of photo-etched parts. Among the features and options in this kit:

Detailed V-12 engine under the hood

Positionable hood

Detailed suspension and drive train

Detailed racing seat with restraints

Detailed cockpit

This tooling has been used to render other models of the Jaguar XJ-S and these include a hardtop 'sports' and convertible 'cabriolet' versions. The detailing in the kit is well done and will build without problems. This kit is a relatively simple build and you'll probably spend more time in the paint booth than on the bench building this gem. If you spend the time to apply the detail painting, you'll really have an eye-catching Jaguar for your shelf.

My sincere thanks to Hasegawa USA for this review sample!