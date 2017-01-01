Kitty Hawk Models 1/32 T-28C Trojan Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Kitty Hawk Models Subject T-28C Trojan Scale 1/32 Kit Number 32015 Primary Media Styrene, Photo-Etch Pros Nice details and options Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $89.95

First Look

North American Aviation developed the T-28 Trojan in the late 1940s as a replacement for the T-6 Texan in the pilot training role. The aircraft was adopted into USAF service as the T-28A powered by the 800hp Wright R-1300 engine. The Navy adopted the T-28B which was powered by the 1,425 horsepower Wright R-1820 engine. The Navy also adopted the modified T-28C that featured shortened propeller blades and a tailhook for carrier qualification training. When the US entered the Vietnam war, the USAF developed a counter-insurgency (COIN) aircraft using surplus T-28Bs from the Navy and converting them to USAF specifications to create the T-28D. With over 1,900 aircraft produced, the T-28 not only trained new pilots, but also qualified pilots for carrier operations and served as a versatile combat aircraft.

Last year, Kitty Hawk released the first injection-molded plastic kit of the T-28 in 1/32 scale with their T-28B/D Trojan. Here is the follow-up release with the carrier-capable trainer, the T-28C. Molded in light gray styrene, this kit is presented on five parts trees plus one tree of clear parts, two lead weights for ballast, and one fret of photo-etched details. The surface detailing is finely scribed and there is no hint of molding flash to contend with. Among the features and options in this kit:

Detailed front and rear cockpits

Photo-etched crew restraints

Instrument panels and side consoles with nice relief details and option of decal overlays

Positionable canopies

Nicely detailed R-1820 engine

Choice of two propeller types

More robust engine mounts

Positionable engine access panels

Positionable ailerons

Positionable elevators

Positionable rudder

Positionable flaps

Positionable ventral speed brake

Choice of three types of nose wheel hubs

Choice of two types of main wheel hubs

The kit provides the following external stores options:

2 x Mk.82 500lb bombs

2 x LAU-3 rocket pods

2 x bomblet racks w/bomblets

2 x 100lb napalm bombs

2 x .50 caliber gun pods (two types included)

Markings are included for five options:

T-28C, 140548, BTU-2, SB/211, NAS Saufley Field, 1956

T-28C, 140053, warbird (N28TN)

T-28C, 140514, VA-122, NJ/091, NAS Leemore, 1977

T-28C, 140492, warbird (N746SH)

T-28D, 138219, Drone Controller, NAS Pensacola, 1960s

A few observations that might help you with your T-28 build:

The wings do not have the weapons pylons holes flashed-over. You'll need to plug these if you're building your aircraft without pylons (most did not carry stores/pylons regularly) The kit wings have eight stations open: three pylons and one inboard gun pod mount under each wing. The T-28B/C only had one station under each wing (when used). Plug the inboard gunpod holes as well as the pylon holes for the middle and outboard stations. A number of T-28Cs were modified with six stations so plug the inboard gunpod holes. All of the holes are fine for the T-28D configuration. There are two types of propellers provided in this kit. Check your references. The kit does have ejector pin stubs in various places so be sure to remove these and test-fit everything (in case you miss one). The kit does not have the problematic engine mounts that have been seen on some previous radial-engined kits. The upper mounts may be delicate (we will see) but they are easy to replace. The lower mounts are great as-is. The kit provides lead ballast blocks to allow the aircraft to sit on its nosegear but the instructions do not show where these should be installed. The further forward you can put ballst, the less you'll need to correct the center of gravity. The only space I can find to use these blocks is the forward fuselage space on either side of the nosewheel well.

I am pleased to see this subject in 1/32 scale and can't wait to get started on it. This is one of those aircraft that I had an opportunity to fly but didn't get around to making the trip down to the aero club at Quantico. By the time I got back to try again a few years later, the T-28s were gone. While I saw many of these in the boneyard while stationed at Davis-Monthan AFB, all of them were mothballed.

My sincere thanks to Kitty Hawk Models for this review sample!

