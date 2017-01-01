MiniArt 1/35 Finnish Tank Crew Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject Finnish Tank Crew Scale 1/35 Kit Number 35222 Primary Media Styrene Pros Outstanding details Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $14.00

First Look

MiniArt continues to render some interesting crew figures to help bring your armor subjects to life. In this release, we have a Finnish Army tank crew from World War II and as usual, the sculpting of these figures is very well done.

This set consists of five figures molded in gray styrene, each on their own parts tree with their associated accessories/gear. This figure poses are generic so they will work as well with a T-26, T-34, or StuG III in Finnish colors. Sets like this will provide the your kit with the essential elements to bring your kit to life.

It is nice to see MiniArt providing a variety of subjects that are not more German World War II figures as at least one other company has produced enough German figures to date to win the war.

Thanks to MiniArt for the review sample.