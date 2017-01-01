MiniArt 1/35 Soviet Tank Crew at Rest Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject Soviet Tank Crew at Rest Scale 1/35 Kit Number 35246 Primary Media Styrene Pros Beautiful detailing Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here's another great release from MiniArt, this time depicting five Soviet Army tankers from World War II (or later) taking a break. The set provides five nicely sculpted figures, four standing and one seated (on a fender). The set includes a set of crew equipment including pistols, flare gun, and binoculars, all with cases/holsters.

This set also includes three cases of ammunition, each with two types of projectiles and a separate powder charge. This latter detail might be suitable with an SU-122 self-propelled gun or towed anti-tank weapon where the projectile and charge are separate. This set comes with instructions for assembling the cases and painting instructions on the back of the box.

If you want to turn your next Great Patriotic War tank project into a nice diorama or vignette, this figure set will provide a nice opportunity to tell a story.

My sincere thanks to MiniArt for this review sample!