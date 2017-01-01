MiniArt 1/35 Soviet Machine Guns w/Equipment and Ammo Boxes Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject Soviet Machine Guns w/Equipment and Ammo Boxes Scale 1/35 Kit Number 35255 Primary Media Styrene, Photo-Etch Pros Outstanding details Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $18.00

First Look

Here's the latest accessory set for World War II era Soviet Army modelers. This kit provides a nice selection of automatic weapons and one anti-tank gun used before, during, and after the Second World War. The set is molded in gray styrene and presented on 11 parts trees (duplicate trees not shown) plue one fret of photo-etched parts.

This set provides:

1 x DShK anti-aircraft machine gun

1 x DP 7.62mm light machine gun

1 x DT 7.62mm tank machine gun

1 x Maxim 1910/30 7.62mm machine gun (w/photo-etch gun shield)

1 x Maxim 1940 7.62mm machine gun (w/photo-etch gun shield)

1 x PTRD-41 anti-tank rifle

2 x ammo belts with ammo

2 x empty ammo belts

3 x PTRD rounds

4 x 7.62x54R ammo crates

4 x DP-27 magazine boxes

8 x ammo pouches of various types

This is a nice set of weapons and gear that will support a variety of diorama or vignette projects. Grab a set or two for your scale armory!

Thanks to MiniArt for the review sample.