MiniArt 1/35 USMC Tank Crew Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject USMC Tank Crew Scale 1/35 Kit Number 37008 Primary Media Styrene Pros Outstanding details Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $21.00

First Look

Here's the first set of modern figures from MiniArt. With the wide variety of WW2 figures that continue to be produced, it is nice to see some modern crew figures. This set provides five figures, four USMC tank crewmen and one infantryman. All five figures are standing, so you'll have the opportunity to pose two of these tank crewmen in the turret while the other two are dismounted.

The figures are beautifully sculpted and molded in light gray styrene, each one on their own parts tree. These will look great with a USMC M1A1 AIM Abrams though the you'll have to modify one of these figures if you wish to pose the driver's hatch open. The infantryman is posed talking on the intercom box mounted to the right rear of the M1A1 AIM.

I certainly hope we'll see more modern crew figures released from MiniArt as we have the US Army Abrams, Humvees, and MRAPs to crew up!

Thanks to MiniArt for the review sample.