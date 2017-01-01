MiniArt 1/35 L1500S German Cargo Truck Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject L1500S German Cargo Truck Scale 1/35 Kit Number 38014 Primary Media Styrene, Photo-Etch Pros Nice details Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Advanced MSRP (USD) $68.95

First Look

The L1500S was a 1.5 ton 4x2 cargo truck developed by Mercedes Benz in the early 1940s as a general purpose cargo utility truck. Powered by a 60 horsepower engine, this vehicle was used by the Wehrmacht during World War 2 as well as by civil agencies as mail transports, fire trucks, etc. After the war, the L1500S was pressed into commercial service hauling a wide variety of products to market.

MiniArt first released this kit four years ago with a number of military marking options. Since that time, MiniArt has been producing a wide variety of diorama sets including milk bottles/crates, beer bottles/crates, and wine bottles/crates. It only makes sense that they'd reissue this kit with a variety of post-war marking options for beer, wine, milk, etc., liveries. This kit will work well in a diorama or vignette with the MiniArt tram kit previously issued as well as corresponding figures also released.

This kit is molded in gray styrene and presented on ten parts trees (duplicate trees not shown) plus 12 trees of tan parts, four trees of clear parts, three trees of clear brown parts, three trees of clear green parts, and two frets of photo-etched parts.

Fully detailed cab

Positionable driver and passenger doors

Positionable hood

Fully detailed engine

Detailed drive train

Positionable front wheels

Full load of accessories is included

This kit provides some interesting possibilities for a diorama or vignette, but will look outstanding as a stand-alone model as well.

Thanks to MiniArt for the review sample.