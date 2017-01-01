Master Box 1/24 Claire - Catch Me If You Can Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer Master Box Subject Claire - Catch Me If You Can Scale 1/24 Kit Number 24021 Primary Media Styrene Pros Interesting subject Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $14.95

First Look

Here is Master Box Models' latest entries into 1/24th scale - a hot redhead (ginger) in a hot car. This is one of many such figures released by Master Box in this scale which provides some interesting vignette possibilities for the scale auto community.

This figure is beautifully sculpted and consists of eleven parts molded in gray styrene. You'll spend more time painting this figure than assembly, the only difficult decisions will be the color choices for the figure as well as the car for the figure. I don't suppose a 1/24 VW Beetle will have the same impact...

Check out one of these figure kits for your project list!

My sincere thanks to MegaHobby for this review sample!