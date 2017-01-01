Master Box 1/24 Claire - Catch Me If You Can Kit First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|June 2017
|Manufacturer
|Master Box
|Subject
|Claire - Catch Me If You Can
|Scale
|1/24
|Kit Number
|24021
|Primary Media
|Styrene
|Pros
|Interesting subject
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Experienced
|MSRP (USD)
|$14.95
First Look
Here is Master Box Models' latest entries into 1/24th scale - a hot redhead (ginger) in a hot car. This is one of many such figures released by Master Box in this scale which provides some interesting vignette possibilities for the scale auto community.
This figure is beautifully sculpted and consists of eleven parts molded in gray styrene. You'll spend more time painting this figure than assembly, the only difficult decisions will be the color choices for the figure as well as the car for the figure. I don't suppose a 1/24 VW Beetle will have the same impact...
Check out one of these figure kits for your project list!
My sincere thanks to MegaHobby for this review sample!