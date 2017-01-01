Master Box 1/24 Bob and Sally - The Happy Couple Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Master Box Subject Bob and Sally - The Happy Couple Scale 1/24 Kit Number 24029 Primary Media Styrene Pros Interesting subject Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $14.95

First Look

Here is Master Box Models' latest release in 1/24th scale - 'Bob and Sally - The Happy Couple'. This is one of many such figures released by Master Box in this scale which provide some interesting vignette possibilities for the scale auto community.

This set includes a pair of nicely sculpted figures which depict a young couple circa late 1970s/early 1980s. The miniskirt on her and the ascot on him set the time and tone very clearly - preppies! I was fortunately saved from the preppie fashion statement as they were outside the bounds of my Air Force salary in those times. This set can provide your 1970s sports car or muscle car model with an interesting vignette that is sure to provide flashbacks to others who survived the disco era.

Check out one of these figure kits for your project list!

My sincere thanks to MegaHobby for this review sample!