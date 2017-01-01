Master Details 1/32 USAAF Fighter Pilot ETO Late World War II Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Master Details Subject USAAF Fighter Pilot ETO Late World War II Scale 1/32 Kit Number 32055 Primary Media Resin, White Metal Pros Beautiful casting Cons White metal heads, see text Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $14.95

First Look

Master Details has released another 1/32 scale pilot figure, this time set up for late war USAAF ETO fighters (P-51 Mustang primarily). This release differs from previous releases as it introduces the early 'G' suit (speed jeans) and a revised parachute.

This figure is cast from gray resin and consists of torso, two arms, and two legs. As with previous releases from Master Details, the heads are cast from white metal and consist of four alternate heads (one with O2 mask on/goggles up, O2 mask on/goggles down, O2 mask off/goggles up, and O2 mask off/goggles down), an oxygen hose, and a separate O2 mask.

The figure is posed seated and arms and legs can be adjusted to accommodate the seating/surroundings where it will be mounted. Master Details continues to cast their heads in white metal where an all-resin kit might be preferred by some modelers.

The one detail missing from this figure that would also adapt it for PTO operations is the life preserver. ETO pilots didn't need the life preserver when operating from forward European airbases and not operating over water. PTO crews routinely wore the life preserver as did many ETO crews launching out of UK airbases as reflected with the USAAF Fighter Pilot released previously by Master Details.

