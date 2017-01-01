MJ Miniatures 1/16 US Tanker in WW2 Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer MJ Miniatures Subject US Tanker in WW2 Scale 1/16 Kit Number MJ16F001 Primary Media Resin Pros Excellent quality casting and sculpting Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $50.00

First Look

MJ Miniatures produces an interesting range of figures and busts, and this latest release is one of the nicest I've seen to date. This figure depicts a US Army tank crewman wearing his coveralls under a jacket, leather helmet with goggles, and holding a Thompson submachinegun in addition to his holstered sidearm.

The kit is very simple as the torso is cast complete with legs and feet, separately cast .45 caliber M1911 in holster, the left arm has a separately cast hand holding the front of the Thompson while the right arm has the hand and rear of the Thompson cast integral. Two heads are provided, each with a different expression, so you can set the mood of your figure accordingly. The full color box art provides a great color reference to paint this figure.

This is some beautiful sculpting and casting which translates to an easy assembly and lots of options for painting. The figure on the box art shows just how nice the result can be.

My sincere thanks to High Calibre Miniatures for this review sample!