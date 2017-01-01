Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

Mirage Pilot (1960s)

PJ Productions 1/32 Mirage Pilot (1960s) Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer PJ Productions
Subject Mirage Pilot (1960s) Scale 1/32
Kit Number 321119 Primary Media Resin
Pros Exquisite detailing Cons Nothing noted
Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 8.68€

First Look

PJ Productions develops an interesting assortment of quality resin aircrew figures and accessories for scale modelers tired of lifeless models. These figures are beautifully cast in resin and are simple to assemble and paint.

This set depicts a typical Mirage pilot circa 1960s with your choice of two heads: 1) hard helmet with flip-up visor in the up position and O2 mask in place; or, 2) early partial pressure suit helmet for high-altitude intercepts. This figure comes just in time for the Italeri 1/32 Mirage III kits as this chap will look good in the cockpit. The set includes torso, separately cast arms and heads. Assembly is easy and this set also includes a color-printed photo of the painted figure to illustrate the colors and 'look' of the completed pilot, though you can adapt the figure's colors to suit your particular setting.

For more information about this set and the other releases from PJ Productions, visit their website at http://www.pj-production.be/en/.

My sincere thanks to PJ Productions for this review sample!

