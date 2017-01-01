Res/Kit 1/35 Ukrainian ATO Figure Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Res/Kit Subject Ukrainian ATO Figure Scale 1/35 Kit Number 350001 Media Resin Pros Distinctive subject Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $9.60

First Look

In early 2014, pro-Russia groups began the push to seperate eastern Ukraine away from Kiev and align themselves with their Russian neighbors. By some coincidence, Russian forces pushed into Crimea and claimed the peninsula as Russian territory. The problem that Russia had was logistics - the only way to move supplies into/out of Crimea was air or sea. They needed a land bridge between Crimea and the Russian border, and these pro-Russian groups in eastern Ukraine were the supposed to be the means of achieving that objective. After several incidents were captured on video showing vacationing Russian soldiers going on leave into eastern Ukraine with their tanks and APCs, and the shootdown of MH17 by an SA-11 missile, overt Russian support has diminished somewhat, while Ukrainian forces try to regain control over their eastern regions through Anti Terrorist Operations (ATO).

Res/Kit from Ukraine produces a nice array of resin detail sets for a variety of popular subjects and scales. This is their first figure kit, which depicts a Ukrainian soldier in full combat gear signaling that terrorists are nearby.

This set consists of five parts cast in resin (torso/legs, head, two arms, and one hand gripping an AK-74. One photo-etched part provides the carry strap for the AK. Assembly of this figure is very straightforward and only requires some careful painting to bring this subject to life.

If you're looking for a unique figure subject to pose in front of your Ukrainian tank or APC, this figure will help your diorama or vignette tell a story..

You can order this set and see more Res/Kit offerings at HobbyZone USA or at Res/Kit's website: www.reskit.com.ua.