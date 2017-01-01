RS Models 1/72 Me-309V1/V2 Kit First Look

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer RS Models Subject Me-309V1/V2 Scale 1/72 Kit Number 92201 Primary Media Styrene Pros Nice details Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 18.00€

First Look

Intended as successor to the legendary Bf 109, Messerschmitt's Me 309 failed to meet performance expectations. And only four prototypes were built.

RS Models' initial 1/72 release depicts the earliest V1 and V2 test platforms.

The kit includes 52 opaque plastic parts distributed between two trees. And a single-piece canopy on a third tiny tree completes components.

For a "limited-run" effort with minimal locating devices, quality appears superb. Opaque parts sport delicate, uniformly recessed scribing in RS's typical tan styrene. The crystal-clear canopy features finely raised frames to aid masking. And I could detect only the tiniest touch of flash, here and there.

RS's nicely detailed interior won't disappoint. Sidewall scribing inside both fuselage halves flanks a 5-part cockpit – instrument panel, gunsight, joystick, seat and floor. Three parts comprise the ventral radiator scoop. And even with engine exhausts and wheel well in place, there's plenty of room for nose weight. But instructions don't say how much to use.

Alternate components include multiple vertical fins, wingtips and horizontal stabilizers. And despite their small size, the 4-panel instructions decently indicate proper parts placement, distribution and painting.

Decals cover three prototype configurations in mid-war RLM 74/75/76 camouflage. Referencing Gunze paints, the box top's color guide depicts all.

RS's conventional, commonsense engineering will spring no surprises on experienced modelers. It's commendably complete, out-of-the-box. Luftwaffe enthusiasts will love it.