RS Models 1/72 Me-309V4 Zerstorer Kit First Look
By David L. Veres
|Date of Review
|March 2017
|Manufacturer
|RS Models
|Subject
|Me-309V4 Zerstorer
|Scale
|1/72
|Kit Number
|92202
|Primary Media
|Styrene
|Pros
|Nice details
|Cons
|See text
|Skill Level
|Experienced
|MSRP (Euro)
|18.00€
First Look
RS Models follows their 1/72 Messerschmitt Me 309 V1/V2 prototype with a Me 309 V4 "Zerstörer" ("Destroyer") – first version with armament.
The exceptionally heavy weapons mix, historian William Green notes in Warplanes of the Third Reich, included "13-mm. MG 131 machine guns in the fuselage, a 20-mm. MG 151 and a 13-mm. MG 131 and each wing root, and a 30-mm MK 108 immediately outboard have each main undercarriage member attachment point."
RS's Me 309 Zerstörer features all 53 V1/V2 plastic parts on three trees, joined by six more V4 components on a fourth tree:
- two 30-mm MK 108 trailing-edge wing canon fairings,
- two inner gear doors and
- a new vertical fin in two halves.
Again, quality of the virtually flash-free components appears superb. Highlights include:
- delicate, uniformly recessed scribing
- crystal-clear canopy with finely raised framing
- detailed interior with instrument panel, gunsight, joystick, seat, floor and sidewall scribing
In addition to assembly sequence, RS's clear, four-panel instructions sport a parts map, components modifications and painting details. Decals cover one prototype and three fictional schemes:
- Me 309V4, 1943
- Me 309A-2, JG 77, 1943
- Me 309A-2 12.(N)/JG 2, 1944
- Me 309A-2, II/JG 54, 1943
The box top's color guide depicts all four subjects. And camouflage callouts reference Gunze paint.
Experienced Luftwaffe modelers should have no trouble with this one. Like its V1/V2 stable mate, it's complete, out-of-the-box.
With thanks to RS Models for this review sample.