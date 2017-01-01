Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

  • Notice: The appearance of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Defense, or NASA imagery or art does not constitute an endorsement nor is Cybermodeler Online affiliated with these organizations.

Me-309V4 Zerstorer Kit

RS Models 1/72 Me-309V4 Zerstorer Kit First Look

By David L. Veres

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer RS Models
Subject Me-309V4 Zerstorer Scale 1/72
Kit Number 92202 Primary Media Styrene
Pros Nice details Cons See text
Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 18.00€

First Look

RS Models follows their 1/72 Messerschmitt Me 309 V1/V2 prototype with a Me 309 V4  "Zerstörer" ("Destroyer") – first version with armament.

The exceptionally heavy weapons mix, historian William Green notes in Warplanes of the Third Reich, included "13-mm. MG 131 machine guns in the fuselage, a 20-mm. MG 151 and a 13-mm. MG 131 and each wing root, and a 30-mm MK 108 immediately outboard have each main undercarriage member attachment point."

RS's Me 309 Zerstörer features all 53 V1/V2 plastic parts on three trees, joined by six more V4 components on a fourth tree:

  • two 30-mm MK 108 trailing-edge wing canon fairings,
  • two inner gear doors and
  • a new vertical fin in two halves.

Again, quality of the virtually flash-free components appears superb. Highlights include:

  • delicate, uniformly recessed scribing
  • crystal-clear canopy with finely raised framing
  • detailed interior with instrument panel, gunsight, joystick, seat, floor and sidewall scribing

In addition to assembly sequence, RS's clear, four-panel instructions sport a parts map, components modifications and painting details. Decals cover one prototype and three fictional schemes:

  • Me 309V4, 1943
  • Me 309A-2, JG 77, 1943
  • Me 309A-2 12.(N)/JG 2, 1944
  • Me 309A-2, II/JG 54, 1943

The box top's color guide depicts all four subjects. And camouflage callouts reference Gunze paint.

Experienced Luftwaffe modelers should have no trouble with this one. Like its V1/V2 stable mate, it's complete, out-of-the-box.

With thanks to RS Models for this review sample.

