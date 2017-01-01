RS Models 1/72 Me-309V4 Zerstorer Kit First Look

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer RS Models Subject Me-309V4 Zerstorer Scale 1/72 Kit Number 92202 Primary Media Styrene Pros Nice details Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 18.00€

First Look

RS Models follows their 1/72 Messerschmitt Me 309 V1/V2 prototype with a Me 309 V4 "Zerstörer" ("Destroyer") – first version with armament.

The exceptionally heavy weapons mix, historian William Green notes in Warplanes of the Third Reich, included "13-mm. MG 131 machine guns in the fuselage, a 20-mm. MG 151 and a 13-mm. MG 131 and each wing root, and a 30-mm MK 108 immediately outboard have each main undercarriage member attachment point."

RS's Me 309 Zerstörer features all 53 V1/V2 plastic parts on three trees, joined by six more V4 components on a fourth tree:

two 30-mm MK 108 trailing-edge wing canon fairings,

two inner gear doors and

a new vertical fin in two halves.

Again, quality of the virtually flash-free components appears superb. Highlights include:

delicate, uniformly recessed scribing

crystal-clear canopy with finely raised framing

detailed interior with instrument panel, gunsight, joystick, seat, floor and sidewall scribing

In addition to assembly sequence, RS's clear, four-panel instructions sport a parts map, components modifications and painting details. Decals cover one prototype and three fictional schemes:

Me 309V4, 1943

Me 309A-2, JG 77, 1943

Me 309A-2 12.(N)/JG 2, 1944

Me 309A-2, II/JG 54, 1943

The box top's color guide depicts all four subjects. And camouflage callouts reference Gunze paint.

Experienced Luftwaffe modelers should have no trouble with this one. Like its V1/V2 stable mate, it's complete, out-of-the-box.

With thanks to RS Models for this review sample.