RS Models 1/72 Bücker Bü 131D 'In Foreign Services' Kit First Look
By David L. Veres
|Date of Review
|April 2017
|Manufacturer
|RS Models
|Subject
|Bücker Bü 131D 'In Foreign Services'
|Scale
|1/72
|Kit Number
|92206
|Primary Media
|Styrene, Photo-Etch
|Pros
|Nice details
|Cons
|See text
|Skill Level
|Experienced
|MSRP (Euro)
|18.00€
First Look
Distinguished externally by a larger tail wheel, Bücker Bü 131Ds sported 105 hp Hirth HM 504 A-2 engines – and replaced the "B" version in 1938.
Joining the manufacturer's other Bü 131 releases, RS Models' 1/72-scale replica includes a tree of tan plastic parts, a photoetch fret, and a clear cell with printed instrument faces and windscreens.
For a so-called "limited run" effort, surface detail is excellent. Fine, recessed scribing superbly marks surface panels. And subtle, raised detail crisply captures fabric effects.
Styrene components for all previous RS Bückers – including two fuselages, four engine cowls and three props – accompany the kit. And the compact, four-page instructions helpfully indicate which apply to this Bü 131D.
That includes locations of photoetch lap and shoulder belts, instrument panels, ventral fuselage fabric stitching, and several more eye-straining, microscopic metal details.
Beautifully printed kit decals sample the spectrum of colorful international Bücker Bü 131Ds:
- RAF Special Duties Flight, captured example, 1941
- Japan, 1945
- Poland, civilian flying club, 1948
- Italy, 1941
- Yugoslavia, 1940
And a separate sheet includes an assortment of logos in black.
RS' Bü 131D "In Foreign Services" superbly showcases today's state-of-the-art, "limited run" technology. But it's a teeny, tiny biplane. And this minute, mixed-media Bücker will require modeling experience, patient planning, and good references!
With thanks to RS Models for this review sample.