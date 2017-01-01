RS Models 1/72 Bücker Bü 131D 'In Foreign Services' Kit First Look

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer RS Models Subject Bücker Bü 131D 'In Foreign Services' Scale 1/72 Kit Number 92206 Primary Media Styrene, Photo-Etch Pros Nice details Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 18.00€

First Look

Distinguished externally by a larger tail wheel, Bücker Bü 131Ds sported 105 hp Hirth HM 504 A-2 engines – and replaced the "B" version in 1938.

Joining the manufacturer's other Bü 131 releases, RS Models' 1/72-scale replica includes a tree of tan plastic parts, a photoetch fret, and a clear cell with printed instrument faces and windscreens.

For a so-called "limited run" effort, surface detail is excellent. Fine, recessed scribing superbly marks surface panels. And subtle, raised detail crisply captures fabric effects.

Styrene components for all previous RS Bückers – including two fuselages, four engine cowls and three props – accompany the kit. And the compact, four-page instructions helpfully indicate which apply to this Bü 131D.

That includes locations of photoetch lap and shoulder belts, instrument panels, ventral fuselage fabric stitching, and several more eye-straining, microscopic metal details.

Beautifully printed kit decals sample the spectrum of colorful international Bücker Bü 131Ds:

RAF Special Duties Flight, captured example, 1941

Japan, 1945

Poland, civilian flying club, 1948

Italy, 1941

Yugoslavia, 1940

And a separate sheet includes an assortment of logos in black.

RS' Bü 131D "In Foreign Services" superbly showcases today's state-of-the-art, "limited run" technology. But it's a teeny, tiny biplane. And this minute, mixed-media Bücker will require modeling experience, patient planning, and good references!

With thanks to RS Models for this review sample.