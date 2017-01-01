RS Models 1/72 NA-64 Yale Kit First Look

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer RS Models Subject NA-64 Yale Scale 1/72 Kit Number 92208 Primary Media Styrene Pros Nice details Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 18.00€

First Look

Refined derivatives of NA-57 two-seat trainers – and fixed-gear cousins of immortal T-6/Harvard advanced trainers – NA-64s served French and Royal Canadian air forces during World War II. Nazi Germany also employed over 100 captured Armée de l'Aire examples.

RS Models' 1/72-scale RCAF NA-64 Yale sports 45 tan and three clear parts on three, crisply molded trees.

Quality appears outstanding. And I could detect only microscopic hints of flash on this ostensibly "limited run" effort.

External surfaces sport finely recessed scribing. Subtly raised ribs simulate fabric-covered controls. And the beautifully transparent canopy features finely raised frames to aid masking.

That capacious, water-clear enclosure capably covers the kit's beautifully detailed interior. At least 18 parts superbly simulate the NA-64's complex cockpit – tubular framing, floor, rudder pedals, sidewalls, seats, joysticks and instrument panels.

But RS' complicated cockpit demands more than just isometric instructions: scale, side-view drawings would more clearly illustrate parts angles and locations. The manufacturer's nine-step interior assembly sequence also shows a choice of photo-etched or decal instrument faces. Yet my sample included neither.

The seven-piece engine-cowl assembly captures the aircraft's little 420 hp Wright R-975-E3 Whirlwind radial. But the exact location and orientation of exhaust part 14 will send you scrambling for additional references.

The kit's colorful, precisely printed decals include markings for four RCAF subjects:

RCAF Borden, Feb 1942

No.6 SFTS Dunnville, June 1942

No.1 SFTS Dunnville, 1940

No.6 SFTS Dunnville, July 1942

RS beautifully illustrates all on its full-color, box-top markings guide.

With better out-of-box detail than many "mainstream" manufacturers offer, RS Models has helped redefined "limited run" kit quality. If you love North American's legendary NA-16 aircraft family as I do, you'll want this little jewel of a Yale.

With thanks to RS Models for this review sample.