Starfighter Decals 1/72 BFC-2 Goshawk Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Starfighter Decals Subject BFC-2 Goshawk Scale 1/72 Kit Number PK7203 Primary Media Styrene, Photo-Etch, Resin Pros Nice details Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $19.95

First Look

At a recent IPMS event, I won a few kits from the event's raffle including this gem, the Monogram 1/72 BFC-2 Goshawk. Actually, this kit is from Starfighter Decals who commissioned a reissue of this kit in order to add some extra value. The stock kit was first released in the late 1960s as F11C-2 Goshawk (kit PA210) and represented Monogram's (then) state of the art. The F11C-2 was later redesignated as BFC-2. Sometimes confused with the BF2C Goshawk which was Curtiss' follow-on fighter that featured retractable landing gear and other improvements.

The stock Monogram kit is molded in light gray styrene and presented on two parts trees plus one small tree molded in clear with the windscreen. The kit is a simple layout that also includes an optional in-flight display stand.

Starfighter Decals (aka Marks Models and Toys) takes the stock kit and adds a replacement turtledeck and photo-etched wire braces for the rigging. They also add a set of decals for two subjects:

BFC-2, 9339, VB-2B, 2-B-1, USS Saratoga, 1937

BFC-2, 9277, VB-3, 3-B-13, USS Saratoga, 1937

This is a nice refresh for the classic Monogram kit that brings the kit up to contemporary standards while leaving the option for some superdetailing by the AMS modeler.