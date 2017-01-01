videoaviation.com 1/32 US Navy Deck Crew Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer videoaviation.com Subject US Navy Deck Crew Set Scale 1/32 Kit Number 165032 Primary Media Resin Pros Great diorama addition Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 29.00€

First Look

Videoaviation.com has released a new set of figures for the typical US Navy catapult crew. This set contains five figures, each cast in tan resin with some posing options. Let's take a closer look:

The two figures in the lower image were previously released individually, one designed to hold the hold-back device (with several more hold-back devices included) while the other holds a set of wheel chocks (with two more chock sets provided). The new figures include two variations of the 'shooter' (one standing and signaling the pilot, the other down in the 'shoot' pose) and the third figure is signaling 'ready' to the shooter.

This set of figures can be mixed or matched to replicate a catapult launch scene with your favorite 1/32 modern USN fighter or attack aircraft. These are beautifully cast figures which will be easy to paint and assemble. With a few modifications, the standing shooter can be modified to signal a pilot into the chocks (change the shirt color) and you can make similar changes to the other figures accordingly (the chock carrier is good to go as-is).

You can find out more about this set and their other upcoming offerings here: videoaviation.com.

My sincere thanks to videoaviation.com for this review sample!