videoaviation.com 1/32 Clarktor Tow Tractor Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer videoaviation.com Subject Clarktor Tow Tractor Scale 1/32 Kit Number 175532 Primary Media Resin Pros Easy build, nice details Cons No decals Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 22.00€

First Look

videoaviation.com is back with their latest kit - the Clarktor-6 Towing Tractor produced by the Clark Equipment Company. This tractor was first produced in the early 1950s and many continue operating at airfields around the world today.

This subject was videoaviation.com's first full kit released almost five years ago in 1/48 scale. Having this available now in 1/32 is a welcome addition for large scale modelers as this tug was used with a wide variety of small and medium sized aircraft as well as moving generators and start carts around the flightline. This kit is molded in resin and molded in 32 parts. You can see the kit provides a very nicely detailed tug with dual rear tires.

Assembly should be quick and easy once the casting blocks are carefully removed from each part. The casting is very well done and you can see the details for yourself. This is perfect to tow your scale F-84F, F-86, F-100, or other century series aircraft around the flightline.

You can find out more about this kit and their other upcoming offerings here: videoaviation.com.

My sincere thanks to videoaviation.com for this review sample!