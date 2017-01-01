Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

USAF Crew Chief - Vietnam Kit

videoaviation.com 1/32 USAF Crew Chief - Vietnam Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review December 2017 Manufacturer videoaviation.com
Subject USAF Crew Chief - Vietnam Scale 1/32
Kit Number 175632 Primary Media Resin
Pros Easy build, nice details Cons No decals
Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 14.00€

First Look

videoaviation.com is back with their latest kit - the USAF Crew Chief - Vietnam. This set provides two nicely scupted and detailed figures in Vietnam-era fatigues (one not wearing a shirt) working on their aircraft.

USAF Crew Chief - Vietnam

This set is cast in tan resin with no bubbles and very minimal flash, and consists of one standing figure with two separate arms, one kneeling figure, also with two separate arms, and one typical flight-line fire extinguisher. The separate arms allow for some flexibility to pose them with your particular aircraft. These figures would look good posed working on readying weapons on your 1/32 F-4C/D/E, A-7D, or F-100D to provide visual dynamics to your masterpiece model.

You can find out more about this kit and their other upcoming offerings here: videoaviation.com.

My sincere thanks to videoaviation.com for this review sample!

