Zoukei-Mura Inc. 1/48 F-4C Phantom II Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review September 2017 Manufacturer Zoukei-Mura Inc. Subject F-4C Phantom II Scale 1/48 Kit Number 48006 Primary Media Styrene Pros Beautiful molding, excellent detail Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $75.00

First Look

In the early days of the Vietnam airwar, MiGs were able to engage US strike aircraft over North Vietnam with little effective resistance. The Air Force's primary air defender was the F-100 Super Sabre, which lacked an air intercept radar to find and engage MiGs hiding in the clouds. The F-104 Starfighter was deployed, as was the F-102, but they lacked the range and even with radar, they didn't have effective missiles to engage the MiGs in the clouds. In addition, interceptors in the USAF inventory like the F-102 and F-104 lacked self-sealing fuel tanks for air combat. In short, the USAF didn't have a fighter to escort the F-105s and B-52s 'downtown'. The US Navy had a similar problem with the F8U Crusader and already had the F4H Phantom II in development. As the Navy transitioned from the initial XF4H-1 (F-4A) into the production F4H-1 (F-4B) mission-capable aircraft, a number of these airframes were loaned to the USAF for evaluation.

The Air Force adopted the F-4 and issued their revisions to McDonnell Douglas for the F-110 Spectre. In 1963, when all branches of the military were directed to standardize their aircraft nomenclatures, the F4H-1 became the F-4B and the F-110 became the F-4C. The F-4C was flowing into squadron service as the Vietnam airwar was underway but many units were still not yet operational. The first squadron to reach Vietnam was the 555 TFS in December, 1964. The Phantom may have been late to the party, but the MiGs were forced to change tactics as the F-4C entered the fight.

Zoukei-Mura surprised the modeling community with its 1/48 F-4J kit which was followed earlier this year by the F-4S. These kits are easily the best F-4 Phantom kits in any scale to date and it was a pleasant surprise to see the F-4C and F-4D (w/LORAN) on display at the Zoukei-Mura booth during IPMS/USA Nationals earlier this year. In addition, Zoukei-Mura has officially announced the long-nosed Phantoms starting with the F-4E and F-4EJ coming next year.

Their F-4C Phantom II in 1/48 scale has landed here and is no less impressive than the F-4J and F-4S kits. The kit is molded in light gray styrene and presented on eleven parts trees plus one tree of clear parts (duplicate trees not shown). This kit does have some amazing detail yet is laid out for relatively simple construction. Among the features and options in this kit:

Beautiful front and rear cockpits

Stick, throttles and even canopy lock handles provided

Detailed Martin Baker ejection seats (no crew restraints provided)

Canopy can be posed in open or closed positions

One-piece canopy provided for closed option

Nicely detailed J79 engines

Optional engine stand provided

Intake ducts to the compressor faces

Intakes include pitots

Exhaust nozzles molded in open position

Detailed wheel wells and landing gear

Positionable trailing edge flaps

Positionable ailerons

Tail hook molded separately but depicted in up/stowed position

Speed brakes molded separately and depicted in open position

Ventral aux air doors molded separately and depicted in open position

External stores include:

4 x AIM-7E Sparrow

4 x AIM-9P Sidewinder

2 x 370 gallon external tanks

1 x 600 gallon centerline tank

Decals are provided for one subject:

F-4C, 63-7618, 57 FIS, Keflavik, Iceland, 1976 (bicentennial markings)

The decal sheet is printed by Cartograf and provides an extensive set of markings and stencils for the airframe and weapons.

If you've built the Hasegawa and/or Academy Phantoms, the Zoukei-Mura Phantoms are superior in a number of ways including:

Cockpit detail is far better

Aux intakes have details inside thanks to the J79s that are included in the kit

Many of the little details are molded separately and included

The underside of the fuselage is one piece so you don't have the awkward (for me) joint found in the Academy kit

Rails on the AIM-9 missile rails

The kit has nice detail without it being complex or over-engineered

Since there are no crew figures in the box, it is a bit disappointing to have these nice ejection seats without any crew restraints, but there are plenty of options in the aftermarket for these.

This is another nice addition to the quarter-scale Phantom flightline, and along with their F-4J and F-4S, continue to be the best Phantoms in 1/48 scale.

My sincere thanks to Zoukei-Mura Inc. for this review sample!