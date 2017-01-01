Hataka Modern Hellenic AF Paint Set Vol.2 Paint Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of First Look March 2017 Manufacturer Hataka Subject Modern Hellenic AF Paint Set Vol.2 Product Number AS75 Pros Ready for airbrush and paint brush right out of the bottle Cons See text Skill Level Basic MSRP (Euro) 17.60€

First Look

Hataka from Poland continues to release a rapidly expanding line of color-matched acrylic paints to fill the voids in color coverage for scale modelers. In this set, we have eight colors that replicate the camouflage colors used by the contemporary Hellenic Air Force.

This set contains eight 17ml bottles of paint with a set of colors which include:

A045 Medium Gray

A157 Aggressor Gray

A266 Bulkhead Gray

A035 Dark Ghost Gray

A078 Aluminium

A027 Intermediate Blue

A037 Light Ghost Gray

A267 Cloud Gray

As previously tested, Hataka paints go on smoothly and without any problem and responds well to the homemade thinner which is similar to Tamiya acrylic thinner. The Hataka acrylics respond just as well with the Tamiya thinner and even using Windex to clean the airbrush.

My sincere thanks to Hataka Hobby for this review sample!