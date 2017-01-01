Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

Hataka AS75 Modern Hellenic AF Paint Set Vol.2

Hataka Modern Hellenic AF Paint Set Vol.2 Paint Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of First Look March 2017 Manufacturer Hataka
Subject Modern Hellenic AF Paint Set Vol.2 Product Number AS75
Pros Ready for airbrush and paint brush right out of the bottle Cons See text
Skill Level Basic MSRP (Euro) 17.60€

First Look

Hataka from Poland continues to release a rapidly expanding line of color-matched acrylic paints to fill the voids in color coverage for scale modelers. In this set, we have eight colors that replicate the camouflage colors used by the contemporary Hellenic Air Force.

This set contains eight 17ml bottles of paint with a set of colors which include:

  • A045 Medium Gray
  • A157 Aggressor Gray
  • A266 Bulkhead Gray
  • A035 Dark Ghost Gray
  • A078 Aluminium
  • A027 Intermediate Blue
  • A037 Light Ghost Gray
  • A267 Cloud Gray

As previously tested, Hataka paints go on smoothly and without any problem and responds well to the homemade thinner which is similar to Tamiya acrylic thinner. The Hataka acrylics respond just as well with the Tamiya thinner and even using Windex to clean the airbrush.

My sincere thanks to Hataka Hobby for this review sample!

