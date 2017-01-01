Hataka Air Ambulance (HEMS) Paint Set Vol.1 Paint Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of First Look March 2017 Manufacturer Hataka Subject Air Ambulance (HEMS) Paint Set Vol.1 Product Number AS76 Pros Ready for airbrush and paint brush right out of the bottle Cons See text Skill Level Basic MSRP (Euro) 17.60€

First Look

Hataka from Poland continues to release a rapidly expanding line of color-matched acrylic paints to fill the voids in color coverage for scale modelers. In this set, we have eight bright colors that are used by a variety of emergency service and air ambulance aircraft around Europe. These colors provide color-matched RAL colors that will not only help with those nice Revell AG 1/32 helicopter kits, but also have applications with a number of other projects as well.

This set contains eight 17ml bottles of paint with a set of colors which include:

A707 RAL 1021 Colza Yellow

A268 RAL 3024 Luminour Red

A103 RAL 3020 Traffic Red

A101 RAL 9016 Traffic White

A704 RAL 2004 Pure Orange

A269 RAL 1016 Sulpher Yellow

A132 RAL 3000 Flame Red

A270 RAL 6036 Pearl Opal Green

As previously tested, Hataka paints go on smoothly and without any problem and responds well to the homemade thinner which is similar to Tamiya acrylic thinner. The Hataka acrylics respond just as well with the Tamiya thinner and even using Windex to clean the airbrush.

My sincere thanks to Hataka Hobby for this review sample!