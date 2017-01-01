Hataka Air Ambulance (HEMS) Paint Set Vol.1 Paint Set First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of First Look
|March 2017
|Manufacturer
|Hataka
|Subject
|Air Ambulance (HEMS) Paint Set Vol.1
|Product Number
|AS76
|Pros
|Ready for airbrush and paint brush right out of the bottle
|Cons
|See text
|Skill Level
|Basic
|MSRP (Euro)
|17.60€
First Look
Hataka from Poland continues to release a rapidly expanding line of color-matched acrylic paints to fill the voids in color coverage for scale modelers. In this set, we have eight bright colors that are used by a variety of emergency service and air ambulance aircraft around Europe. These colors provide color-matched RAL colors that will not only help with those nice Revell AG 1/32 helicopter kits, but also have applications with a number of other projects as well.
This set contains eight 17ml bottles of paint with a set of colors which include:
- A707 RAL 1021 Colza Yellow
- A268 RAL 3024 Luminour Red
- A103 RAL 3020 Traffic Red
- A101 RAL 9016 Traffic White
- A704 RAL 2004 Pure Orange
- A269 RAL 1016 Sulpher Yellow
- A132 RAL 3000 Flame Red
- A270 RAL 6036 Pearl Opal Green
As previously tested, Hataka paints go on smoothly and without any problem and responds well to the homemade thinner which is similar to Tamiya acrylic thinner. The Hataka acrylics respond just as well with the Tamiya thinner and even using Windex to clean the airbrush.
My sincere thanks to Hataka Hobby for this review sample!