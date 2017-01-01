Hataka USAF Paint Set (Vietnam War Era) Paint First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of First Look March 2017 Manufacturer Hataka Subject USAF Paint Set (Vietnam War Era) Product Number BS09 Pros Ready for airbrush and paint brush right out of the bottle Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (Euro) 13,20€

First Look

Hataka from Poland has released a new paint set which provides the essential colors for USAF Vietnam era aircraft. This six-bottle set provides the standard Southeast Asia camouflage colors with the alternative of light gray or black undersides. Also included is the standard gray worn by the Air Defense Command interceptors of the day.

This set contains six 17ml bottles of paint with a set of colors that cover the majority of USAF Vietnam War era subjects. The colors in this set include:

B045 FS 16473 Air Defense Gray

B012 FS 30219 Dark Tan

B016 FS 34079 Dark Green

B021 FS 34102 Medium Green

B039 FS 36622 Camouflage Gray

B041 FS 37038 Night Black

As previously tested, Hataka paints go on smoothly and without any problem and responds well to the homemade thinner which is similar to Tamiya acrylic thinner. The Hataka acrylics respond just as well with the Tamiya thinner and even using Windex to clean the airbrush.

Definitely recommended!

My sincere thanks to Hataka Hobby for this review sample!