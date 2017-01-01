Ammo by Mig Jimenez Israeli Defense Forces Special Edition Paint First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer Ammo by Mig Jimenez Subject Israeli Defense Forces Special Edition Product Number 7163 Pros Interesting new colors Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (Euro) 13.80€

First Look

Ammo by Mig Jimenez is family of paints and weathering products designed to take your models to the next step. Master modeler Mig Jimenez helped to launch another paint line by developing and teaching modelers how to make achieve great results with those products. A few years ago, he created his own company and developed a new series of products to tackle areas overlooked by other paint companies.

In this release, they have combined colors to create the camouflage colors employed by the Israeli Army as used during several key conflicts including the 1973 Yom Kippur War and the 1982 Lebanon War.

This set consists of six 17ml bottles of acrylic paints which include:

A.MIG-049 Red

A.MIG-066 Faded Sinai Gray

A.MIG-067 Light Sand Gray

A.MIG-068 IDF Green

A.MIG-131 IDF Sinai Gray 1982

A.MIG-132 IDF Sinai Gray 1973

These paints can be applied by airbrush or standard brush and each bottle includes a metal ball inside to help mix the colors before application. This combination of colors replicate the variety of color combinations being applied to the latest combat vehicles either entering service or being shown to potential export customers. Give them a try!

My sincere thanks to Ammo by Mig Jimenez for this review samples!