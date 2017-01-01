Ammo by Mig Jimenez Flesh Tones Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer Ammo by Mig Jimenez Subject Flesh Tones Set Product Number 7168 Pros Great selection for figure painting Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (Euro) 13.80€

First Look

Ammo by Mig Jimenez is family of paints and weathering products designed to take your models to the next step. Master modeler Mig Jimenez helped to launch another paint line by developing and teaching modelers how to make achieve great results with those products. A few years ago, he created his own company and developed a new series of products to tackle areas overlooked by other paint companies.

In this release, they have combined colors to provide the palette for painting fair-skinned subjects. Where many modelers will paint the hands and face of a figure with a flesh color and call it a day, the figure artists will replicate the effects of light and shadow on the facial features of a given subject to render breathtaking results. This set provides that color range for you in one set.

This set consists of six 17ml bottles of acrylic paints which include:

A.MIG-115 Light Skin Tone

A.MIG-116 Basic Skin Tone

A.MIG-117 Warm Skin Tone

A.MIG-118 Burnt Sand

A.MIG-133 Red Leather

A.MIG-134 Burnt Brown Red

These paints can be applied by airbrush or standard brush and each bottle includes a metal ball inside to help mix the colors before application. This combination of colors will provide the range of tones needed to replicate the fairest Caucasian to the darker skinned/suntanned subjects in southern Europe and north Africa. Give them a try!

My sincere thanks to Ammo by Mig Jimenez for this review samples!