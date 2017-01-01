Panzer Aces Number 54 Book Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Title Panzer Aces Number 54 Author Multiple Publisher Accion Press Modelismo Published 2017 ISBN - Format 72 pages, softbound MSRP (Euro) 11.00€

Review

Here is the latest from Accion Press Modelismo - Issue 54 of Panzer Aces. This is their Modern AFV special edition with interesting techniques to expand your building and finishing skills. The in-depth build, painting and weathering articles in this issue include:

German Spahpanzer Luchs A2 - Takom 1/35

MTVR - Trumpeter 1/35

Panzer Haubitze 2000 (PZH2000) - Meng 1/35

YW-750 Armored Ambulance - Bronco 1/35

9A52-2 Smerch - Meng 1/35

Modeling Lessons: Painting Exhausts

As usual, there are a nice cross-section of articles and subjects designed to highlight different techniques for developing wear and weathering on your subjects so they appear to be lifted right out of their respective theaters of operation.

These Panzer Aces series are must-have references for the armor modeler, whether you're a novice or a master, these issues provide the clear visual how-to techniques which can teach or enhance your own skills. What is also enjoyable with these titles is that they are some of the few left that are not full of advertisements, only the inside cover and rear cover carry ads, the rest is all golden content. You're going to want this in your library!

Definitely recommended!

My sincere thanks to Accion Press for this review sample!