Vignettes - A How-To Guide Book Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Title Vignettes - A How-To Guide Author Joaquin Garcia Gazquez Publisher Accion Press Modelismo Published 2016 ISBN 978-84-95464-91-0 Format 168 pages, softbound MSRP (Euro) 32.00€

Review

Accion Press has published a nice array of modeling and weathering titles for the scale modeler along with some good tips for developing display bases and different aspects of a diorama or vignette. This new title focuses on the vignette, a small diorama with limited scope that tells a concise visual story. The key words with this title are composition and construction, the latter being covered somewhat in other titles, but the former brings all of these elements together to tell that story.

We've all seen models on display bases, sometimes with figures and sometimes with other elements to 'busy up the scene'. Some of these simply show off the model by putting it into some context (winter camouflaged vehicle on snow-covered ground) while others attempt to tell a story but miss the mark. Others you will see that clearly depict a scene or action without the need for text. The difference between that bland display and that action scene is the proper composition of your vignette.

The author/editor breaks down the different aspects of developing a successful vignette. This process includes:

Decorating the Vignette - Why Scenes Are Made

Composition

Basic Decorating Tips

Proportions

A Simple Anecdote

Composing a Vignette

Playing With Different Heights

Tilting the Planes

Telling a Story

Other Approaches

Even though this title is about the vignette, the author/editor and other contributors still provide some excellent how-to steps in building, painting, and weathering your vehicles and figures as well as any supporting elements, but here they bring these all together to replicate a scene, mood, season, and/or other dimensions of the vignette. You'll see how even the small details can make a difference in the composition of your story.

This is another great new title from Accion Press that will be one you'll want near your bench or nightstand when you're looking for ideas or inspiration to apply to your next project. This title is currently available direct from the publisher (click the link below) and will find its way into other stores soon.

Definitely recommended!

