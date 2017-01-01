Museum and Display Aircraft No.2 Photo CD Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Title Museum and Display Aircraft No.2 Publisher Aero Research Published 2017 ISBN None Format 161 very high resolution JPEGs MSRP (USD) $12.95

Review

Aero Research is back with their second volume of Museum and Display Aircraft, and like their first volume, this title has a very nice selection of subjects to choose from. The photos included in this release are primarily from museums and displays around the United States, but there are some impressive shots from around the globe as you can see with these three examples. The photos were taken between 1969 and 2010 and you'll recognize a few aircraft you might have seen on display at various museums, but an unfortunate number of these aircraft no longer exist.

This is a nice selection of imagery that you won't find available in such clarity and size. This title is recommended!

