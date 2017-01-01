Worldwide Military No.7 Photo CD Review
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|June 2017
|Title
|Worldwide Military No.7
|Publisher
|Aero Research
|Published
|2017
|ISBN
|None
|Format
|152 very high resolution JPEGs
|MSRP (USD)
|$12.95
Review
Aero Research is back with a new series in their ever-growing line-up of photo-reference CD-ROMs. In this installment, we look at a variety of military aircraft from around the globe. Once again, I used my image browser to scan through some of the aircraft on the disc and I was quite impressed with the selection of aircraft. Taking a closer look at the data in the directory, these images are provided at 4000 pixels wide.
Among the aircraft represented here:
- A-7 Corsair II
- Alpha Jet
- B-24 Liberator
- Broussard 228
- Broussard 251
- Buccaneer
- C-47 Skytrain
- Canberra
- CAP-20
- CT-114 Tutor
- Do 28
- F-18 Hornet
- F-4 Phantom II
- F-16 Falcon Falcon
- F-86 Sabre
- F-101 Voodoo
- F-104 Starfighter
- F-111
- Falcon 20
- G.91 Gina
- Hawk
- Hunter
- Jetstream
- L-1011
- Lightning
- MB-329
- Mi-24 Hind
- MiG-29 Fulcrum
- Mirage 5
- MS.733
- Mu-2
- P-3 Orion
- PBY Catalina
- Pembroke
- Sea Fury
- Sea Vixen
- T-2
- T-6 Texan
- T-33 Shooting Star
- Vampire
- Venom
- YS-11
This is a nice selection of imagery that you won't find available in such clarity and size. For the tail spotter, you'll see these aircraft from a variety of time periods to that you'll get representative configurations of the airframe during different phases of its operational life. You'll also be able to see many of these aircraft in a variety of color schemes. This title is recommended!
You can purchase this reference or any of their other photo CDs directly from their website www.aeroresearchcds.com or via email ( AeroResearch@Charter.net).
My sincere thanks to Aero Research for this review sample!