Worldwide Military No.7 Photo CD Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Title Worldwide Military No.7 Publisher Aero Research Published 2017 ISBN None Format 152 very high resolution JPEGs MSRP (USD) $12.95

Review

Aero Research is back with a new series in their ever-growing line-up of photo-reference CD-ROMs. In this installment, we look at a variety of military aircraft from around the globe. Once again, I used my image browser to scan through some of the aircraft on the disc and I was quite impressed with the selection of aircraft. Taking a closer look at the data in the directory, these images are provided at 4000 pixels wide.

Among the aircraft represented here:

A-7 Corsair II

Alpha Jet

B-24 Liberator

Broussard 228

Broussard 251

Buccaneer

C-47 Skytrain

Canberra

CAP-20

CT-114 Tutor

Do 28

F-18 Hornet

F-4 Phantom II

F-16 Falcon Falcon

F-86 Sabre

F-101 Voodoo

F-104 Starfighter

F-111

Falcon 20

G.91 Gina

Hawk

Hunter

Jetstream

L-1011

Lightning

MB-329

Mi-24 Hind

MiG-29 Fulcrum

Mirage 5

MS.733

Mu-2

P-3 Orion

PBY Catalina

Pembroke

Sea Fury

Sea Vixen

T-2

T-6 Texan

T-33 Shooting Star

Vampire

Venom

YS-11

This is a nice selection of imagery that you won't find available in such clarity and size. For the tail spotter, you'll see these aircraft from a variety of time periods to that you'll get representative configurations of the airframe during different phases of its operational life. You'll also be able to see many of these aircraft in a variety of color schemes. This title is recommended!

You can purchase this reference or any of their other photo CDs directly from their website www.aeroresearchcds.com or via email ( AeroResearch@Charter.net).

My sincere thanks to Aero Research for this review sample!