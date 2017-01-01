USAF Collection No.10 Photo CD Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Title USAF Collection No.10 Publisher Aero Research Published 2017 ISBN None Format 153 very high resolution JPEGs MSRP (USD) $12.95

Review

Aero Research is back with a new title in their ever-growing line-up of photo-reference CD-ROMs. In this installment, we have USAF Collection No.10 which follows No.9 released almost a year ago. Once again, I used my image browser to scan through some of the aircraft on the disc and I was quite impressed with the selection of aircraft. Many of these photos were taken of these aircraft on the flightline, in flight, or at the occasional static display. Taking a closer look at the data in the directory, these images are provided at 4000 pixels wide.

Among the aircraft represented here:

A-10 Thunderbolt II

B-26 Invader

B-29 Superfortress

B-52 Stratofortress

B-66 Destroyer

C-7 Caribou

C-10 Extender

C-17 Globemaster III

C-21 Learjet

C-47 Skytrain

C-54 Skymaster

C-118

C-124 Globemaster II

C-130 Hercules

C-133 Cargomaster

C-135 Stratotanker

E-3 Sentry

F-4 Phantom II

F-15 Eagle

F-16 Fighting Falcon

F-106 Delta Dart

F-111/FB-111 Aardvark

O-2 Skymaster

T-6 Texan

T-37 Tweet

This is a nice selection of imagery that you won't find available in such clarity and size. This title is recommended!

You can purchase this reference or any of their other photo CDs directly from their website www.aeroresearchcds.com or via email ( AeroResearch@Charter.net).

My sincere thanks to Aero Research for this review sample!