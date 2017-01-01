USN-USMC Collection No.10 Photo CD Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Title USN-USMC Collection No.10 Publisher Aero Research Published 2017 ISBN None Format 155 very high resolution JPEGs MSRP (USD) $12.95

Review

Aero Research is back with a new title in their ever-growing line-up of photo-reference CD-ROMs. In this installment, we have USN/USMC Collection No.10 which brings a nice selection of older subjects into the mix. Once again, I used my image browser to scan through some of the aircraft on the disc and I was quite impressed with the selection of aircraft. Many of these photos were taken of these aircraft aboard ship, in flight, or at the occasional static display. Taking a closer look at the data in the directory, these images are provided at 4000 pixels wide.

Among the aircraft represented here:

A-4 Skyhawk

A-7 Corsair II

C-47 Dakota

C-117 Super Dakota

C-118 Liftmaster

C-130 Hercules

E-2 Hawkeye

EA-6B Prowler

EA-18G Growler

F-4 Phantom II

F-9 Cougar

F-14 Tomcat

F-16 Fighting Falcon

F/A-18 Hornet

H-1 Iroquois

H-3 Sea King

H-34 Sea Bat

H-53 Sea Stallion

H-60 Seahawk

O-2 Skymaster

P-3 Orion

S-3 Viking

T-33 Shooting Star

This is a nice selection of imagery that you won't find available in such clarity and size. This title is recommended!

You can purchase this reference or any of their other photo CDs directly from their website www.aeroresearchcds.com or via email ( AeroResearch@Charter.net).

My sincere thanks to Aero Research for this review sample!