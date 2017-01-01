Gooney Birds Photo CD Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Title Gooney Birds Publisher Aero Research Published 2017 ISBN None Format 152 very high resolution JPEGs MSRP (USD) $12.95

Review

Aero Research is back with part two of - 'Gooney Birds'. This latest photo CD features a nice range of mostly civilian DC-3, C-47, and C-117 aircraft in a variety of liveries. These are all compiled from the same excellent range of professional (or very skilled) aviation photographers. Most importantly, all of these photos are of aircraft still in service, no derelicts, boneyard storage, or museum pieces. Unfortunately, not many of the aircraft depicted in these photos still exist today.

This collection consists of a variety of C-47s that were pressed into civil service after the war as well a selection of DC-3s that found their way into some interesting air carriers. While some provided comfortable passenger service in their second and third lives, others were no doubt hauling chickens and goats around the countryside.

For the tail spotter, you'll see these aircraft from a variety of time periods to that you'll get representative configurations of the airframe during different phases of its operational life. You'll also be able to see the aircraft in a variety of color schemes. For the modeler, you'll see lots of good details and color information for tackling that next DC-3/C-47 project.

This is a nice selection of imagery that you won't find available in such clarity and size. This title is recommended!

You can purchase this reference or any of their other photo CDs directly from their website www.aeroresearchcds.com or via email ( AeroResearch@Charter.net).

My sincere thanks to Aero Research for this review sample!