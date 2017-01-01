Warbird Collection No.7 Photo CD Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review May 2017 Title Warbird Collection No.7 Publisher Aero Research Published 2015 ISBN None Format 153 very high resolution JPEGs MSRP (USD) $12.95

Review

Aero Research has released their latest photo reference CD, this covering the seventh installment of their Warbird Collection. While the title says 'Warbirds', you have a variety of prior military aircraft in civil service (like NASA) as well as privately-owned warbirds. These photos were taken from around the globe between the mid-1960s to 2010.

Once again I used my image browser to scan through the aircraft on the disc and I was quite impressed with the selection of aircraft. In this release, there are an impressive number of aircraft, many of which no longer exist due to accidents or simply wear and tear.

Among the aircraft types covered here:

A-4 Skyhawk

A-26 Intruder

An-2 Colt

B-17 Flying Fortress

B-18 Bolo

B-23 Dragon

B-29 Superfortress

B-57 Canberra

BT-13

C-54 Skymaster

C-118 Liftmaster

C-119 Flying Boxcar

C-123 Provider

C-124 Globemaster II

C-133 Cargomaster

C-135 Stratotanker

DHC-1 Chipmunk

F-4 Phantom II

F4F/FM Wildcat

F8F Bearcat/li>

F/A-18 Hornet/li>

F-101 Voodoo

F-106 Delta Dart

HU-16 Albatross

Hunter

L-29 Delfin

L-39 Albatross

MiG-15 Fagot

MiG-21 Fishbed

OV-1 Mohawk

PBY Catalina

Sea Fury

T-28 Trojan

T-33 Shooting Star

T-34 Mentor

TBM Avenger

Tiger Moth

U-6 Beaver

Vampire

Venom

For the modeler, you'll see lots of good details and color information for replicating warbirds for a change of pace. For the enthusiast and modeler alike, you can browse through a nice variety of high-resolution images of some very nice aircraft!

This is a nice selection of imagery that you won't find available in such clarity and size. This title is recommended!

You can purchase this reference or any of their other photo CDs directly from their website www.aeroresearchcds.com or via email ( AeroResearch@Charter.net).

My sincere thanks to Aero Research for this review sample!