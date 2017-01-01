Warbird Collection No.7 Photo CD Review
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|May 2017
|Title
|Warbird Collection No.7
|Publisher
|Aero Research
|Published
|2015
|ISBN
|None
|Format
|153 very high resolution JPEGs
|MSRP (USD)
|$12.95
Review
Aero Research has released their latest photo reference CD, this covering the seventh installment of their Warbird Collection. While the title says 'Warbirds', you have a variety of prior military aircraft in civil service (like NASA) as well as privately-owned warbirds. These photos were taken from around the globe between the mid-1960s to 2010.
Once again I used my image browser to scan through the aircraft on the disc and I was quite impressed with the selection of aircraft. In this release, there are an impressive number of aircraft, many of which no longer exist due to accidents or simply wear and tear.
Among the aircraft types covered here:
- A-4 Skyhawk
- A-26 Intruder
- An-2 Colt
- B-17 Flying Fortress
- B-18 Bolo
- B-23 Dragon
- B-29 Superfortress
- B-57 Canberra
- BT-13
- C-54 Skymaster
- C-118 Liftmaster
- C-119 Flying Boxcar
- C-123 Provider
- C-124 Globemaster II
- C-133 Cargomaster
- C-135 Stratotanker
- DHC-1 Chipmunk
- F-4 Phantom II
- F4F/FM Wildcat
- F8F Bearcat/li>
- F/A-18 Hornet/li>
- F-101 Voodoo
- F-106 Delta Dart
- HU-16 Albatross
- Hunter
- L-29 Delfin
- L-39 Albatross
- MiG-15 Fagot
- MiG-21 Fishbed
- OV-1 Mohawk
- PBY Catalina
- Sea Fury
- T-28 Trojan
- T-33 Shooting Star
- T-34 Mentor
- TBM Avenger
- Tiger Moth
- U-6 Beaver
- Vampire
- Venom
For the modeler, you'll see lots of good details and color information for replicating warbirds for a change of pace. For the enthusiast and modeler alike, you can browse through a nice variety of high-resolution images of some very nice aircraft!
This is a nice selection of imagery that you won't find available in such clarity and size. This title is recommended!
You can purchase this reference or any of their other photo CDs directly from their website www.aeroresearchcds.com or via email ( AeroResearch@Charter.net).
My sincere thanks to Aero Research for this review sample!