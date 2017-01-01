Civil Collection No.5 Photo CD Review
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|July 2017
|Title
|Civil Collection No.5
|Publisher
|Aero Research
|Published
|2017
|ISBN
|None
|Format
|155 very high resolution JPEGs
|MSRP (USD)
|$12.95
Review
Aero Research has released part five of their civil aircraft photo reference CD. There are a wide variety of aircraft types ranging from business jets to homebuilts, warbirds to rotary wing.
Once again I used my image browser to scan through the aircraft on the disc and I was quite impressed with the selection of aircraft. As with the previous releases, many of these images are provided at 4000 pixels wide. All of the photos are color and all are out of various collections. Most were taken while the aircraft were in service.
So what kind of aircraft will you find on the disc?
- Aero Commander 500/560
- Aero Commander 1121
- Aerospatiale AS.350
- BAC 1-11
- Bacon Super T-6
- Beech 18
- Beech 99
- Bell 47
- Bell 206
- Boeing 377
- Bo 105
- Bo 205
- Bo 207
- Bo 209
- Bristol 170
- Britten Norman BN-2
- Cessna 188
- Cessna 337
- Cessna 411
- Cessna Citation
- Convair 580
- Consolidated PBY
- Convair 580
- Curtiss C-46
- Dassault Falcon
- de Havilland DH 60
- de Havilland DH 83
- de Havilland DH 89
- de Havilland Canada DHC-2
- de Havilland Canada DHC-3
- de Havilland Canada DHC-6
- Dornier Do 27
- Dornier Do 28
- Dornier Do 228
- Douglas B-23
- Douglas F5D
- Fairchild F-27
- Ford Tri-Motor
- Grumman G-164
- Grumman Gulfstream
- Grumman HU-16 Albatross
- Grumman Mallard
- Grumman TBM-3
- Grumman Widgeon
- Hawker Siddeley DH-125
- Mitsubishi Mu-2
- Nord 262
- Nord 1002
- Piper J-3
- Sikorsky H-19
- Sikorsky S-38
- Sikorsky S-61
- Snow S2A
- and many more
For the modeler, you'll see lots of good details and color information for tackling that civil aircraft project. This is a nice selection of imagery that you won't find available in such clarity and size. This title is recommended!
You can purchase this reference or any of their other photo CDs directly from their website www.aeroresearchcds.com or via email ( AeroResearch@Charter.net).
My sincere thanks to Aero Research for this review sample!