Civil Collection No.5 Photo CD Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review July 2017 Title Civil Collection No.5 Publisher Aero Research Published 2017 ISBN None Format 155 very high resolution JPEGs MSRP (USD) $12.95

Review

Aero Research has released part five of their civil aircraft photo reference CD. There are a wide variety of aircraft types ranging from business jets to homebuilts, warbirds to rotary wing.

Once again I used my image browser to scan through the aircraft on the disc and I was quite impressed with the selection of aircraft. As with the previous releases, many of these images are provided at 4000 pixels wide. All of the photos are color and all are out of various collections. Most were taken while the aircraft were in service.

So what kind of aircraft will you find on the disc?

Aero Commander 500/560

Aero Commander 1121

Aerospatiale AS.350

BAC 1-11

Bacon Super T-6

Beech 18

Beech 99

Bell 47

Bell 206

Boeing 377

Bo 105

Bo 205

Bo 207

Bo 209

Bristol 170

Britten Norman BN-2

Cessna 188

Cessna 337

Cessna 411

Cessna Citation

Convair 580

Consolidated PBY

Convair 580

Curtiss C-46

Dassault Falcon

de Havilland DH 60

de Havilland DH 83

de Havilland DH 89

de Havilland Canada DHC-2

de Havilland Canada DHC-3

de Havilland Canada DHC-6

Dornier Do 27

Dornier Do 28

Dornier Do 228

Douglas B-23

Douglas F5D

Fairchild F-27

Ford Tri-Motor

Grumman G-164

Grumman Gulfstream

Grumman HU-16 Albatross

Grumman Mallard

Grumman TBM-3

Grumman Widgeon

Hawker Siddeley DH-125

Mitsubishi Mu-2

Nord 262

Nord 1002

Piper J-3

Sikorsky H-19

Sikorsky S-38

Sikorsky S-61

Snow S2A

and many more

For the modeler, you'll see lots of good details and color information for tackling that civil aircraft project. This is a nice selection of imagery that you won't find available in such clarity and size. This title is recommended!

You can purchase this reference or any of their other photo CDs directly from their website www.aeroresearchcds.com or via email ( AeroResearch@Charter.net).

My sincere thanks to Aero Research for this review sample!